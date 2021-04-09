Mark Lawrenson predicts the outcome of Manchester City vs Leeds United

Manchester City will take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Popular football pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 3-0 victory against Leeds United.

The match ended 1-1 when the two sides met in the reverse fixture at Elland Road. However, City will start as clear favourites for this one.

City boss Pep Guardiola is a big fan of Bielsa, and ahead of the match, he has showered his admiration for the Argentine boss once again.

Lawrenson has suggested that Leeds are expected to be “adventurous”, but they are unlikely to have much of possession.

With the crucial Champions League second leg clash against Borussia Dortmund in mind, City can afford to rest a few players for this game, without hampering the quality of the side.

Lawrenson said to BBC Sport: “I know Leeds will be adventurous, but I just don’t see them having very much of the ball.

“Guardiola can afford to rest whoever he wants to rest before his side go to Borussia Dortmund for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final next Wednesday, and I don’t think it will make much difference.”

City are top of the Premier League table, 14 points ahead of rivals Manchester United, having played a game more.

Pep Guardiola’s side have lost just once in their last 19 games in the Premier League, and have picked up six wins in a row in all competitions.

Leeds are unbeaten in their last three games, winning two of them.

The Whites are capable of causing an upset. However, City are in tremendous form and are likely to pick up all three points on Saturday.

