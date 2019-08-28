Manuel Pellegrini impressed with Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez after West Ham win vs Newport

West Ham United won 2-0 against Newport County in the Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday night.
Jack Wilshere scored his first goal for the Hammers as the London outfit progressed through to the next round of the competition.
Summer signing Pablo Fornals scored the other goal for the Hammers – tapping in from Felipe Anderson’s low cross – to secure the victory against the League Two side.
Manuel Pellegrini said to the club’s official website that he is impressed with the performance of Wilshere. The former Arsenal midfielder has looked in good shape during the pre-season and expectations are high from him.
The Chilean also showered praise on Carlos Sanchez who was given his first start of the season for the Hammers. Pellegrini also didn’t forget to mention the impact of Felipe Anderson in the game.
“Jack [Wilshere], I think that he played very well, scoring a goal and dominating the midfield area,” Pellegrini said to the club’s official website.
“This is what we expect from him because he is an experienced player and he knows how to do it and, on a good day, he makes it very difficult for the other team to recover the ball.
“Also, with Carlos Sanchez, I think that he also played a very good game, and Felipe Anderson was also a positive for us.”
Anderson, who joined last summer on a big-money transfer, has settled in nicely at West Ham, and he is expected to play a key role for Pellegrini’s side this season.
Sanchez’s first season at West Ham was disrupted by injury, and he will need time to rediscover his form. Pellegrini also mentioned before that he will be cautious in handling Wilshere who has a horrific injury record in recent years.
West Ham enjoyed 73% of possession and attempted 14 shots of which they managed to keep six on target, according to BBC Sport.