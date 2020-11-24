Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir | UEFA Champions League | Team News, Starting Lineups and Injury News

Manchester United are currently on top of Group H in the Champions League and they will be looking to keep it that way when Istanbul Basaksehir come to Old Trafford this week.

The Turkish outfit managed to win against the Premier League giants in the reverse fixture against all odds and the Red Devils will have to be very careful here.





A win here could take them very close to the knockout rounds of the competition and Solskjaer will demand a big performance from his players.

Istanbul Basaksehir will fancy their chances of another upset here. The away side are under no pressure as they have nothing to lose. They are at the bottom of the group right now and they will look to give it their best shot once again.

Team News

Paul Pogba has returned to training and he is expected to feature in this game. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Dean Henderson could start in place of David de Gea.

Solskjær: “We hope he’s [Pogba] going to be available. He trained this morning, we’ll see if there’s any reaction when we report tomorrow.” #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) November 23, 2020

Dean Henderson expects to start for #mufc against İstanbul Başakşehir on Tuesday. He’s believed to have been told by Solskjær he is set for selection #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 23, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without the services of Luke Shaw because of an injury and Jesse Lingard is in self-isolation.

The likes of Victor Lindelof have played the full ninety minutes at the weekend and it will be interesting to see if he is rested and Axel Tuanzebe comes into the starting lineup instead.

As for Istanbul Basaksehir, Junior Caicara and Enzo Crivelli are ruled out with injuries.

Predicted Starting Lineups

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial

Istanbul Basaksehir: Gunok; Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Visca, Aleksic, Ozcan, Kahveci, Turuc; Ba

Prediction

Manchester United have most of their key players fit and ready for this game and they should be able to get the job done at home.

They have a better set of players and they will be wary of another upset this week.

A motivated Manchester United will be favourites to win and Istanbul Basaksehir are in for a tough night.

Manchester United 3-0 Istanbul Basaksehir

