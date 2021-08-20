Manchester United targeting PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United have made Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe a target for next summer, according to ESPN.

Over the last few years, Mbappe has risen as one of the most sought after players in the world.

He made his breakthrough in 2016/17 with Monaco, helping them to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semi-final.

This prompted a big-money move from PSG, who signed him in a deal worth up to €180 million – the second most expensive transfer of all time.

He has continued to shine since then, scoring over 100 goals, winning two Ligue 1 Player of the Year awards, and lifting the World Cup with France in 2018.

The 22-year-old has just one year left on his current contract, leaving him potentially available for free next summer.

It is unclear whether he will renew at the Parc des Princes, even after the arrival of Lionel Messi.

In ordinary circumstances, he would possibly fetch a world record fee. As a result, there will be several top clubs queuing up for his signature.

Real Madrid have been the club most closely linked with a move, while Liverpool have also been mentioned as a potential suitor.

Man Utd have become the latest club to be linked with the speedy forward, with ESPN claiming that they’re ready to make an offer in 2022.

The Red Devils may need a new striker soon. Edinson Cavani is 34 and has just a year left on his contract, while patience is running thin with Anthony Martial.

Meanwhile, it is unclear whether Mason Greenwood’s future lies as a striker or on the wing.

Similarly, Mbappe can play anywhere across the front three. He often plays through the middle or on the left at club level, while he plays on the right for France.

