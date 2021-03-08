Manchester United ready to listen to offers for David de Gea

Manchester United are open to allowing goalkeeper David de Gea to leave this summer and promoting Dean Henderson to the number one spot, according to 90min.

De Gea joined Man Utd in the summer transfer window of 2011 from Atletico Madrid.





Despite a couple of shaky performances early on, the Spaniard soon established himself as one of the world’s finest goalkeepers.

The 30-year-old has been the Red Devils’ standout player since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, winning the club’s Player of the Year award a record four times, as well as making PFA Team of the Year on five separate occasions.

However, his form has declined in the last three seasons, coming under fire after a string of poor performances. Coupled with Henderson’s emergence, there have been calls for de Gea to move on from Old Trafford this summer.

90min report that United are considering options to let de Gea leave in the upcoming transfer window to allow Henderson to take the starting XI spot.

Henderson came through the academy at Old Trafford, earning his first professional contract in 2015. He spent his early years out on loan in the lower leagues at Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town.

It was at Sheffield United where he started to earn a reputation. After winning promotion to the Premier League on loan at the Blades, the Englishman starred in the top flight for Chris Wilder’s side as they finished ninth.

His form at Bramall Lane earned him a call up to the England national team, making his debut in a friendly against Republic of Ireland.

Henderson has found regular game time hard to come by this season, featuring 15 times all season, with just five of those coming in the league. In those 15 appearances, he has kept ten clean sheets, conceding just seven goals.

Read: Premier League 2020/21 Week 27: EPL Results & Table.