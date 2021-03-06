Premier League 2020/21 Week 27: EPL Results & Table

The 27th round of fixtures in the Premier League features some intriguing match-ups at both ends of the EPL table.

We’ll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings throughout the weekend.





The action is already underway, with Burnley going head-to-head with Arsenal at Turf Moor.

The Gunners have made five changes to their line-up as they try to move closer to the European qualification places.

LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against Arsenal this afternoon. ⬇️ Johann Berg Gudmundsson returns to the side. 👊#BURARS | #UTC | @eToro — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 6, 2021

Sheffield United versus Southampton is next on the agenda, with Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers following in the tea-time game.

The final fixture on Saturday is at the Amex Stadium as Brighton & Hove Albion face Leicester City.

There are four games on Sunday, with the Manchester derby between City and United at the Etihad Stadium the pick of the bunch.

Liverpool are in action at home to Fulham, and they will be eager to return to winning ways.

The Reds are currently seventh in the table and in danger of dropping out of the European places.

Tottenham are one point behind Jurgen Klopp’s side with a game in hand and have a winnable looking home match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The latest round of games concludes on Monday, with Chelsea hosting Everton and West Ham United playing Leeds United.

Week 27 EPL Results

Saturday, March 6

Burnley vs Arsenal

Sheffield United vs Southampton

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City

Sunday, March 7

West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United

Liverpool vs Fulham

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Monday, March 8

Chelsea vs Everton

West Ham United vs Leeds United

Premier League Highlights

5️⃣ changes for Arsenal

©️ Aubameyang starts@DFletcherSport and Steve McManaman are your commentary team today and they’ve got the team news ahead of kick-off at Turf Moor. BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/QM00uxiupx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 6, 2021

Premier League Table

Click here for the full Premier League table and recent form guide.