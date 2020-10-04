Manchester United reach agreement to sign Alex Telles from Porto

Manchester United have finally reached an agreement to sign defender Alex Telles from Porto, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Red Devils had been hot on the trail of the Brazilian over the past few weeks, but they were struggling to find a suitable agreement with Porto.





However, it appears that they have eventually sealed the deal after the left-back made it clear that he wanted to join no other club than United.

As per Romano, the Mancunian giants will pay an initial fee of €15m for the 27-year-old and his transfer could be formally finalised in the coming hours.

Final fee for Alex Telles will be around €15m with add ons. Porto have accepted also because the player forced the move – he only wanted to join Manchester United 🔴 #MUFC > https://t.co/aI0OImt6s7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020

United have depended on Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams for the left-back role over the past year and they have done a credible job on the defensive point of view.

However, the same can’t be said on the offensive side of things and Telles may potentially cement a starting position ahead of the duo with his creative influence.

The former Galatasaray man bagged 13 goals and 12 assists for Porto last term and in comparison, Shaw and Williams managed only two goals and five assists combined.

The majority of his goals came from the penalty spot, but he should still provide an upgrade in the left-back role with his ability to provide key passes in the final third.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com