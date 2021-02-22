Manchester United fans react to Marcus Rashford’s display vs Newcastle United

A selection of Manchester United fans on Twitter were impressed with the performance of Marcus Rashford during the club’s 3-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United last night.

The England international has had another fine season for the Red Devils and he bagged his 18th goal of the campaign after a wonderful solo run in the 30th minute.





The forward cut inside from the left flank and got the better of defender Emil Krafth before beating goalkeeper Karl Darlow with a low shot at the near post.

The Magpies levelled the scores six minutes later through a half-volley from Allan Saint-Maximin but United managed to eventually prevail with a victory.

Prior to the hour mark, Daniel James scored for the second game running after a Nemanja Matic cross which was deflected into his path by Bruno Fernandes.

Rashford helped in creating the third goal after winning a penalty which was converted by Fernandes in the 75th minute of the contest.

The 23-year-old has come for criticism from few fans for squandering clear-cut chances in the past but he produced a solid display against the Magpies.

This pleased some of the club’s faithful and here are few reactions on Twitter.

I’ll continue to back Marcus Rashford with my life, I absolutely love the guy. pic.twitter.com/RGM1p0lLIS — ًEIIis. (@UtdEIIis) February 21, 2021

Nevertheless, a very important win. My MoTM gonna be Rashford. Troubled Kraft all day long. Brilliant goal scored and getting us the decisive penalty. Shout-out to James who has been impressive these past two games. Next, Sociedad at home. Shouldn't bottle it from here. #mufc — Daniel James (@NaimAlias) February 21, 2021

Marcus Rashford is becoming consistent. Bruno is inevitable — Fele' 🇦🇺 (@Malou_Agok) February 21, 2021

Just watched the game. Not the best performance, Newcastle probably deserved something from it, but individual brilliance did the job. We had no creativity in the pivot, we're way too reliant on Bruno. My motm is Rashford, scored and won the penalty, and did well in periods. — Marcus 🇭🇰🔴 (@UtdMarcus10) February 22, 2021

1887A: Happy for Dan James. Even squad players need some type of rhythm and it will only benefit us as a group. Rashford was bright the entire game and was MOTM for me. Good 3 points to stay close to top. Now to get some kind of consistency in the performances. #ManUtd 🔴 — Aditya Bajpai (@adi_baj85) February 22, 2021

United dominated the proceedings against Real Sociedad in the Europa League last week where he ended up with a comfortable 4-0 win.

The display against Magpies was far from their best but they managed to come up with the points to boost their bid for the top four.

They are currently second in the table with a six-point lead over fifth-placed Chelsea whom they face at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Prior to that, they host Sociedad in the second leg of the Europa League round of 32 and the game should be a formality with the significant first-leg advantage.

The likes of Rashford and Fernandes could be rested for the midweek game in preparation for the challenge ahead against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

