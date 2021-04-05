Manchester United fans react to Anthony Martial’s potential long-term injury absence

Some Manchester United fans have produced a mixed reaction after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Anthony Martial could be ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Martial was recently on international duty with France, where he sprained his knee during the 2-0 triumph over Kazakhstan in a World Cup qualifier.

He was subsequently unavailable for the Bosnia & Herzegovina game, and it now appears that the Frenchman could be out of action for a while.

Speaking before yesterday’s 2-1 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion, Solskjaer raised doubts whether Martial could play for the club again this term.

He told Manutd.com: “Unfortunately, he sprained his knee with France. It’s always when they go away on internationals… you can keep your fingers crossed and hope they come back fit.”

“Losing Anthony for what might be the rest of the season is very disappointing, especially when reports from there [France] was that it wasn’t anything serious, but it looks a bad one.”

The injury update has produced a mixed response from the Red Devils supporters, and here are a few reactions on Twitter.

Martial has not had the best season with the Red Devils, registering only four goals and five assists in 22 league appearances.

He has been the subject of criticism from some fans, and the latest setback could potentially rule him out for the campaign.

Despite his inconsistency, the 25-year-old has always remained a key player under Solskjaer, and his absence could be a blow for the club.

With Marcus Rashford excelling on the left wing, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood are realistically the only striker options at the manager’s disposal.

Cavani has struggled for form lately amid injuries, which could put an extra burden on young Greenwood, who has recently netted in back-to-back games.

