Manchester rivals set for transfer battle over £45 million defender

Manchester United and Manchester City are both keen on signing Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.
Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport has claimed that the two Premier League clubs are ready to bid around £45 million for the 21-year-old.
United and Atletico Madrid have previously been linked with Milenkovic, with the defender’s versatility making him an attractive proposition for Europe’s top clubs.
Milenkovic progressed through the junior system at Partizan Belgrade, before spending the 2015/16 season on loan with Teleoptik.
He made his debut for Partizan in 2016 and went on to make 44 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals.
Milenkovic signed for Fiorentina in 2017 and has qucikly established himself as a regular in the first team.
The defender has also been capped 10 times by Serbia and received rave reviews for his performances at the 2018 World Cup.
United’s greater need for defensive reinforcements could make a move to Old Trafford a more attractive propostion for Milenkovic.
Equally comfortable at centre-half and right-back, the Serbian already looks a far more accomplished performer than the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones and would be an excellent to their squad.