Manchester City January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Manchester City have made a mixed start to the Premier League given the quality at their disposal.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping that his side can have a strong second half of the season and challenge Liverpool for the title.





Manchester City are eighth in the Premier League table, six points behind the league leaders.

Key areas that need strengthening

Guardiola did well to plug the most important weakness in his squad during the summer transfer window.

Manchester City needed to improve their defence and Ruben Dias has done an excellent job. Nathan Ake has added some much-needed depth at the back as well.

Manchester City have conceded the fewest number of goals in the Premier League so far but they need to improve their attacking options.

21 goals in 14 League games is simply not good enough and Guardiola must look to bring in a quality striker next month.

Although the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero top-class players, their availability has been a concern due to injuries.

Potential departures

Young defender Eric Garcia has been linked with a move away from the club and he was a target for Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

He will be a free agent at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether Manchester City decide to cash in on him next month.

Go back to: Club-by-club Premier League January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions.