Manchester City vs Liverpool injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Liverpool visit Manchester City on Thursday aiming to open up a nine point lead at the top of the Premier League.
The Reds head into the game six points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, with City a further point adrift in third place.
City star Kevin De Bruyne is doubtful after picking up a muscle problem which ruled him out of the win over Southampton on Sunday.
Fabian Delph remains suspended, but the likes of Kyle Walker, John Stones and Leroy Sane are pushing for recalls after missing out against Saints.
Liverpool are still without defenders Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, but James Milner is back in training and should be in the squad.
This season’s first meeting between the two sides ended in a 0-0 draw after Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty at Anfield.
Pep Guardiola’s side haven’t beaten Liverpool in their last four meetings in all competitions, but they are favourites to pick up three points on Thursday.
City are priced at 21/20 to win the game, with Liverpool on offer at 13/5 and the draw available at 14/5.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Silva, Sterling, Aguero, Sane.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Fabinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Man City vs Liverpool Betting Tips
With City desperately needing a win to boost their title hopes they look great value at 21/20 to pick up three points.
The two sides have scored 102 league goals between them this term. Over 3.5 goals in the match is priced at 13/8.
Last season’s corresponding fixture finished 5-0 to City. It’s 80/1 for a repeat scoreline at the Etihad Stadium.
Mohamed Salah has scored 13 Premier League goals this season. Bet on the forward with bet365 to open the scoring on Thursday at 5/1.