Manchester City confirm that Sergio Aguero will leave at the end of the season

Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, as confirmed via the club’s official website.

Aguero joined Man City from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window of 2011 for a reported fee of £35 million.





He became a hero at the Etihad Stadium in his debut season, helping the club to their first league title in 44 years with 23 goals – including the memorable injury-time winner against Queens Park Rangers on the final day.

The Argentine continued to achieve incredible things at the Cityzens, winning three more Premier League titles and five League Cups and an FA Cup.

In the process, he became the club’s all-time top goalscorer, sealing the feat with a strike in a 4-2 Champions League win against Napoli in November 2017.

In addition to this, he has also scored 181 Premier League goals, making him the top flight’s highest ever non-English goalscorer. He also holds the record for the most Premier League hat-tricks, netting 12.

Man City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has confirmed that a statue of the forward will be erected outside the ground, alongside former teammates David Silva and Vincent Kompany.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the chairman said: “Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated.

“His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football.

“In the meantime, it gives me great pleasure to announce that we will be commissioning an artist to create a statue of Sergio to live at the Etihad Stadium alongside the ones under construction for Vincent [Kompany] and David [Silva].

“And we look forward to the opportunity to bid Sergio a fitting farewell at the end of the season.”

It is looking highly likely that Aguero will depart the club with some more silverware. Pep Guardiola’s men currently sit 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League and could still achieve an unprecedented quadruple.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old has given an emotional goodbye on Twitter, stating “a huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole ten seasons.”

It is unclear where Aguero’s next destination will be. Barcelona have been linked with the forward for a while now, where he could reunite with international teammate Lionel Messi should he stay at the Camp Nou. Chelsea have also been named as possible takers.

Aguero’s contract expires at the end of the season, leaving him available for a free transfer.

