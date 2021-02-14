Man City fans react to Ilkay Gundogan’s stunning display vs Tottenham Hotspur

A section of Manchester City fans on Twitter have hailed the performance of Ilkay Gundogan following the club’s 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last night.

The German has been in splendid form since mid-December and he went into yesterday’s game on the back of contributing nine goals and one assist from his last 11 league games.





He continued the fine run by winning the penalty which gave the Cityzens the lead in the 23rd minute. Rodri just about managed to convert the spot-kick past Hugo Lloris.

Shortly after the interval, Gundogan linked up impressively with Raheem Sterling before unleashing a low shot which beat Lloris at the near post.

The 30-year-old doubled his goal tally for the game in the 66th minute following a stunning long-ball from goalkeeper Ederson.

Gundogan produced a fantastic first touch which squared Davinson Sanchez before he beat Lloris, who had a disappointing outing between the sticks.

The midfielder has now taken his goal tally to 11 goals for the league campaign alongside three assists.

In the injury absence of Kevin de Bruyne, he has emerged as the club’s main orchestrator from the midfield.

He has scored braces in back-to-back games against Liverpool and Spurs which has put the Cityzens in the driving seat for the title.

Gundogan was substituted in the 69th minute with a potential injury concern and hopefully, it is only a minor setback.

Here are some reactions from the Cityzens fans after Gundogan’s stellar display.

Gundogan is another example of a player hitting their prime late in their career. Dropped another masterclass today. I blame FIFA career mode for convincing people footballers are all washed up after they turn 30 — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) February 13, 2021

You are playing the way you were always meant to play. Keep doing what you're doing. We love watching it! — Josh4City (@Josh4City9320) February 13, 2021

Outstanding again Ilkay. Well played! Loving your work!! Keep it up. Hope the knock you took tonight wasn't too bad and you're back for the next game — Gareth Leslie (@starsky74) February 13, 2021

Gundogan form this season is top notch. Has really stepped up and been so consistent for City. Best season he has had with City by far #MCFC — Brandon (@BrandonA_14) February 13, 2021

Gundogan works tirelessly, yet combines that with silkyness and turns up for the big clashes bagging goals. In th form of his career! Gundogoals 🔥💥⚽🙌 — Fralippo Reilly (@francie_mcfc) February 13, 2021

Stats from Transfermarkt.com