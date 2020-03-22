Longstaff could leave Newcastle, contract expires this summer

According to TEAMtalk, Matty Longstaff could be on his way out of Newcastle United as his contract expires this summer and he’s no closer to putting pen to paper on an extension.
The 20-year-old rose through the youth ranks to the Newcastle first-team this season and has gone on to make 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals. He represented the u23s as a 17-year-old and made his first-team debut at 19.
In 545 minutes of Premier League football, Longstaff has created three chances, completed 80% of his 240 passes, won six aerial duels (54.5%), made three successful dribbles (75%), had three shots with 66.6% accuracy and made five interceptions.
The England u20 international’s form for the Magpies has led to a number of clubs showing interest in his signature too. TEAMtalk say Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, Atalanta, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham are among 12 clubs monitoring his progress, so his future is up in the air.
The centre-midfielder doesn’t appear to keen to stay at St James’ Park, however, and Steve Bruce is reportedly fearing the worst as no progress has been made with contract talks. Longstaff only broke into Newcastle first-team five months ago, but he’s already being touted for a move to a European giant.
