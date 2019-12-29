Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool go head-to-head with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday aiming to continue their relentless march towards the Premier League title.
The Reds’ 4-0 triumph over Leicester City on Boxing Day strengthened their grip on top spot and they are big favourites to follow up against Wolves.
However, the visitors recorded a 3-2 win against Manchester City in their most recent outing and will believe they can take something from the game at Anfield.
Liverpool have won their last 16 home matches in the top flight and have scored at least twice in each of those outings.
They face a Wolves side that have been in good form on the road, with their last away defeat coming at Everton back in September.
Liverpool have lost just once against Wolves in the Premier League and are fully expected to enhance that record this weekend.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
📋 Today's #LIVWOL team news… https://t.co/hVyFySi1dg
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 29, 2019
Here's how Wolves line-up for tonight's @premierleague fixture against @LFC. #LIVWOL
— Wolves (@Wolves) December 29, 2019