Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.
The Reds won their first eight matches this term before being held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend.
Jurgen Klopp’s side returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion in midweek, winning 4-1 at Genk in the Champions League.
They face a Spurs side who were impressive 5-0 winners against Red Star Belgrade in the same competition on Tuesday.
However, the North London outfit have been struggling for form in the Premier League and are currently 13 points adrift of Liverpool in the standings.
Liverpool are worthy favourites to win the game, but Spurs are fancied to upset the odds and grab a point.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
How we line-up against @SpursOfficial 👊🔴
#THFC: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane (C)
