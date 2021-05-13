Liverpool trio missing as club arrive for Manchester United clash

Liverpool trio James Milner, Naby Keita and Ben Davies are set to miss the Manchester United game, having not been pictured with the squad.

The Reds have suffered from a number of injury problems this season, which has contributed to a less than impressive campaign.





Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have missed most of the season due to long-term injuries, leaving Liverpool with a central defensive crisis at one point.

Ozan Kabak has also recently been injured and is set to miss the game against Manchester United.

Now, there has been another blow for Liverpool with news that three players have not travelled with the squad to Old Trafford.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Ben Davies all missed the game against Southampton at the weekend due to injury problems and all three have not travelled to Manchester according to the Liverpool Echo.

They claim that none of the trio were pictured as the Liverpool squad got off their team bus at the hotel where the club is staying at.

That likely means that none of the three have travelled to Manchester and will therefore miss the game due to injury.

SL View – Will injury-hit Liverpool be able to best Manchester United?

The showdown between Liverpool and Manchester United is the most heavily anticipated game of the week, having been delayed from almost a couple of weeks ago.

A win for the Reds could see them rise to fifth in the Premier League table, with a game in hand on Chelsea who are fourth.

Though, with a number of players out of action for this game, it would be a big ask for Liverpool to come away with all three points.

However, as Manchester United only played on Tuesday evening, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have to rotate his team.

The Red Devils fielded a youth-oriented team against Leicester to ensure some of their big names stay fresh for the Liverpool clash, but it will be interesting to see what side Solskjaer fields.

