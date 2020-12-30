Leicester City January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Leicester City have made an impressive start to the Premier League season and they are third in the Premier League table, just three points behind the league leaders.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have been efficient going forward but they will need to tighten up at the back in order to sustain their title challenge during the second half of the season.





Key areas that need strengthening

Leicester City pulled off an impressive signing in the summer when they snapped up Wesley Fofana from Saint Etienne for a fee of around £30 million.

The youngster has done exceedingly well in the Premier League so far and they need to bring in another quality defender next month.

Leicester have conceded 20 goals in 16 league games and if they can improve defensively, they should be able to compete with the top teams during the second half of the season.

Potential departures

Winger Demarai Gray is free to leave the club after failing to hold down a regular starting berth under Brendan Rodgers.

The young winger has been linked with the likes of Tottenham and Everton in the recent weeks and Rodgers has claimed that he needs a fresh start.

It would be ideal for all parties if an exit can be secured in January.

