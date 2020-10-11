Leicester City join Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Joe Rodon

Leicester City have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Swansea City centre-back Joe Rodon, a report from The Sun claims.

The Wales international has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks and Spurs have emerged as the leading contenders to land his signature.





It is now reported that the Foxes are also interested in signing the 22-year-old, who has made 54 appearances for the Swans across all competitions.

However, manager Brendan Rodgers is not looking to pursue his services this summer as he wants to give time for new centre-back Wesley Fofana to settle in first.

Hence, the east Midlands outfit are only planning to make an approach for Rodon in January or next summer and that puts Spurs in a good position in the player’s pursuit.

The north London side recently made a bid of around £7m plus add-ons for Rodon and that has fallen well short of the Swans’ £20m price tag for the centre-back.

Spurs are said to be concerned with the defender’s recent knee injury record , but the Swans are reluctant to reduce their price after seeing Ben Godfrey join Everton for a similar figure.

Jose Mourinho’s side have until 5pm on October 16 to find an agreement with the Swans for Rodon and it will be interesting to see whether they can make the breakthrough in talks.

Should Rodon join Spurs, he would fill the void left by the departure of Jan Vertonghen. The Belgian ended his eight-year association with the club after his contract expired in August.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com