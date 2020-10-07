Tottenham could swoop in for Joe Rodon in the coming days

Swansea defender Joe Rodon remains a target for Premier League clubs West Ham and Tottenham.

The domestic transfer window runs until the 16th of August and the two London clubs are looking to make the most of that opportunity.





Both teams have been linked with a quite a few defenders this summer but they are yet to sign a quality centre back.

Rodon is highly talented and he is one of the best players in the Championship. He could prove to be a superb long-term investment for either side.

As per Wales Online, Tottenham could swoop in for the 22-year-old in the coming days.

It will be interesting to see where Rodon ends up later this month. He is ready for a step up to the Premier League although he might need some time to develop into a starter for a club like Tottenham.

Spurs lost Jan Vertonghen earlier in the summer and Rodon could be his ideal replacement. He certainly has the ability and potential to develop into a star for Tottenham in future.

At West Ham, he might be able to get regular first team football right now. It will be interesting to see what the player decides if both clubs come forward with a concrete offer for him.