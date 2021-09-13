Leeds United fans react to Adam Forshaw’s injury news

By
Sai
-

Leeds United were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool in the Premier League yesterday.

Defender Diego Llorente had to be taken off with an injury and Phil Hay from the Athletic has revealed another injury blow for the Whites.

Apparently, midfielder Adam Forshaw was not a part of the squad to face Liverpool because of a calf strain.

The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries over the last three seasons and he has played just nine matches for Leeds across all competitions since the start of the 2019/20 season.

Forshaw has had a torrid time at Elland Road since joining Leeds back in 2017 and it will be interesting to see if the Whites decide to move him on in the coming months.

Some of the Leeds fans certainly feel that the player needs to be sold in the coming window.

Forshaw has barely contributed since joining the club and it makes no sense for the Whites to hold on to him especially with his constant injury problems.

Furthermore, Marcelo Bielsa has a physically demanding style of play and the 29-year-old midfielder might not be an ideal fit for his system.

Here is what some of the Leeds fans had to say about his injury blow.

Read: 28-year-old could commit his long-term future to Manchester United. 