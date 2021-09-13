Leeds United fans react to Adam Forshaw’s injury news

Leeds United were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool in the Premier League yesterday.

Defender Diego Llorente had to be taken off with an injury and Phil Hay from the Athletic has revealed another injury blow for the Whites.

Apparently, midfielder Adam Forshaw was not a part of the squad to face Liverpool because of a calf strain.

The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries over the last three seasons and he has played just nine matches for Leeds across all competitions since the start of the 2019/20 season.

Forshaw has had a torrid time at Elland Road since joining Leeds back in 2017 and it will be interesting to see if the Whites decide to move him on in the coming months.

Some of the Leeds fans certainly feel that the player needs to be sold in the coming window.

Forshaw has barely contributed since joining the club and it makes no sense for the Whites to hold on to him especially with his constant injury problems.

Furthermore, Marcelo Bielsa has a physically demanding style of play and the 29-year-old midfielder might not be an ideal fit for his system.

Here is what some of the Leeds fans had to say about his injury blow.

Forshaw injured? You’re kidding?! Who could have seen that coming? — Bobby (@bobby_wilson1) September 13, 2021

I feel sorry for both players , but it’s time to cut our losses with Adam Forshaw and the silly Radz tweet saying he’s our new midfielder has back fired — The king is here (@langelmessi2) September 13, 2021

Feel like forshaw is going to suffer injuries consistently after such a big long term injury ex players always say they create other problems long term seems he is a victim of this such a shame we could do with him back — Quinny (@LUFC_QUINNY) September 13, 2021

It’s time forshaw found himself a new physios bench to lay on, and was it muscular with llorente or was he up for the challenge? — Gotti LUFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ (@DN22_White) September 13, 2021

I'm afraid Forshaw has probably played his last game for us. — Tony (@TonyMitchell) September 13, 2021

Ridiculous. These guys are constantly injured — Indy Bansel (@IndyBansel) September 13, 2021

