Paul Pogba could sign new deal with Manchester United

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is reportedly open to signing a new deal with the Premier League giants.

The 28-year-old midfielder is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils and he has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in recent months.

According to the Athletic, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and the ambitious signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane has influenced the French international’s thinking regarding his future.

Manchester United have done quite well in the Premier League so far and it is evident that they are likely to be one of the contenders for the title this season.

Keeping Paul Pogba at the club beyond this season will be a major boost for the Red Devils.

The 28-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the world and he has started this season in scintillating form.

Pogba has picked up seven assists in four Premier League matches so far and he will be hoping to guide his side to a League title this season.

Some of the Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest reports regarding the midfielder’s long term future at the club and here is what they had to say.

Nothing would make me happier — Trey (@UTDTrey) September 13, 2021

Hopefully it’s true — Christopher Rankin (@chrisrankinMUFC) September 13, 2021

He is looking sharp and happy . He will sign — Manu Jonas📌 (@manu_laGran) September 13, 2021

CR7 effect 😳✨ — Reggie Mafora (@reggieM_) September 13, 2021

I’m getting too excited now 😫 — Varane Lover (@Babybreezina) September 13, 2021

Make it happen Paul. — Daniel Paul (@DanielPaul75) September 13, 2021

Could be the second best thing to happen this year — ☘️ (@YupYaMudda) September 13, 2021

