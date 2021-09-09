Leeds dealt huge blow as Real Madrid reportedly come knocking for Fabio Carvalho

Leeds could face competition from Real Madrid for Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho next summer according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail claims that Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa wants to bring the talented 19-year-old play-maker to Elland Road on a free transfer next summer.

Leeds may well have their work cut-out, however.

Real Madrid are allegedly eyeing a summer swoop for Carvalho.

Leeds face huge battle ahead for Fabio Carvalho signature

The teenager really is an incredibly gifted player. He has dazzled with his precocity over the past year or so.

And the Daily Mail claims that Real Madrid want to sign him on a free next summer with new contract talks with Fulham hitting the buffers.

Bielsa will be desperate to win the race for Carvalho’s signature. He really does have something special about him.

The teenager has made 11 senior appearances for the west London outfit, scoring four goals in the process.

Carvalho has racked up 33 goals and 19 assists in 82 games for Fulham’s youth teams (Transfermarkt).

Football League World describe him as an incredible talent.

His potential availability on a free transfer next summer means that one club will end up with any absolutely incredible bargain.

Whether that will be Leeds or Real Madrid, however, remains to be seen.

Read also: 22-year-old is clearly not happy after failed deadline day Leeds move.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.