Jens Cajuste is clearly not happy after failed deadline day Leeds move

Jens Cajuste has admitted that he was very frustrated after missing out on a move to Leeds United from FC Midtjylland on transfer deadline day, when speaking to Aftonbladet.

The Whites held talks with the 22-year-old FC Midtjylland ace ahead of a potential deadline-day move, according to Ekstra Bladet (print edition, August 30).

Obviously nothing came of those talks, however.

Cajuste now has to stay with the Danish club until at least January.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa would have been very keen to bring the young Swede to Elland Road. He would have been a very good option for the west Yorkshire outfit in the middle of the park.

Tipsbladet claimed that the 22-year-old was available for around DKK 150 million (£16 million). That sounds like great value considering his talent and potential.

The FC Midtjylland ace is already vastly experienced despite his age, having made 87 senior club appearances. He’s also earned five international caps for Sweden.

Cajuste admits disappointment after failed Leeds move

The 22-year-old is a real talent. He is dynamic and energetic and would fit right in under Bielsa’s intense set-up at Leeds.

The Swede is tailor made for Premier League football.

And he told Aftonbladet how disappointed he was after missing out on a move to England:

“Of course, you’re a little disappointed. I felt I was ready to take the next step. But so, it is in football. I’m not the first one it happens to and won’t be the last. You just have to have the right attitude and help the club move forward.”

Perhaps the door is still open for Cajuste to join Leeds at some point in the future. Bielsa will undoubtedly be keeping his eye on the young midfielder between now and January, that’s for sure.

