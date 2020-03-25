Kyle Walker-Peters says he wouldn’t have left Tottenham Hotspur had Mauricio Pochettino remained in charge

Kyle Walker-Peters has told Southampton’s official website that he would still be at Tottenham Hotspur had Mauricio Pochettino remained in charge of the club.
Pochettino was appointed the Tottenham head coach in the summer of 2014, and he was a key figure in the team becoming regular challengers for the Champions League places.
However, a poor start to the season saw Spurs dismiss the Argentine boss in November 2019.
Walker-Peters made his debut for Tottenham under Pochettino in 2015, but the 22-year-old defender has managed to make only a handful of appearances for the Spurs first team.
The right-back switched to Southampton on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window until the end of the season.
The youngster has said that had Pochettino been in charge of Spurs, he would still be at Tottenham and not gone out on loan.
Walker-Peters told Southampton’s official website: “I think had he stayed, I’d still be at Tottenham.
“He was never really big on loans. There were always opportunities for him to send me on loan and he never did, so I think that showed his faith in me.
“Despite not playing me all the time, it showed that he wanted me around. If he hadn’t left, I don’t think I’d be on loan, so it just shows how fast football can change.”
Stats
According to WhoScored, Walker-Peters has played just once in the Premier League for Southampton, and he made three appearances in the league and played once in the Champions League for Spurs this season.
Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches.
As for Southampton, the Saints currently find themselves 14th in the standings with 34 points from 29 games.