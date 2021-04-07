Kevin De Bruyne signs new contract at Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne has extended his contract at Manchester City, as confirmed by the club on their official website.

De Bruyne joined Man City from Wolfsburg in the summer transfer window of 2015, arriving for a then club-record fee of £55 million.

This deal raised many eyebrows, given the midfielder’s ill-fated previous spell in the Premier League at Chelsea.

However, the Belgian quickly silenced the doubters with several top-class displays for the Cityzens, quickly establishing himself as arguably the league’s best player. Since returning to England, he has registered 41 goals and a staggering 76 assists in 176 league outings.

This form has helped his side to immense domestic success, winning two Premier League titles, four League Cups and an FA Cup. De Bruyne was named as man of the match in the 2018/19 FA Cup final after a stellar display against Watford.

The peak of his performances arguably came in the 2019/20 season. Despite Man City’s underwhelming league campaign, De Bruyne was the top flight’s standout player, equalling the assist record set by Thierry Henry with 20.

This earned him the PFA Player of the Year award, becoming the first Man City player ever to collect the prize.

And now he has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension for his efforts, the club have confirmed via their official website. This will keep him at the club until 2025.

Speaking about the extension, the 29-year-old said: “I couldn’t be happier. Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home. I love the fans, my family are settled here in Manchester, and my own game has developed really well.

“This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision. I am playing the best football of my career, and I honestly feel there is more to come.”

Meanwhile, director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “This is a very significant moment for this football club. Kevin is, without question, one of the best players in world football.

“His performance level has been remarkably consistent since coming to City, and in the last few years he has developed into one of the game’s elite players.

“His talent is unquestionable – but he is also a consummate professional whose dedication to Manchester City during his time here has been nothing short of extraordinary.

“He constantly seeks to improve, and his approach is the perfect blueprint for any young player looking to carve out a career.”

