Juventus to Offer Duo in Exchange for Paul Pogba

Juventus are preparing to offer Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi as part of a swap deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to a report by ESPN.

Pogba left Juventus for Manchester United in 2016 for a then-world record fee. Since then, he has been the centre of much discussion, with the debate still roaring over whether he was worth the money.





Nonetheless, there is no denying his obvious talent. The Frenchman has been constantly linked with a move back to the Serie A champions, and recent comments by agent Mino Raiola added even more fuel to the fire.

If La Vecchia Signora wish to bring the World Cup winner back to the Allianz Stadium, then it may cost them a huge figure – one that may be unfeasible during the current financial climate.

Instead, they may propose a swap deal, with ESPN reporting that Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi could be offered to the Red Devils as a makeweight.

Dybala’s future at Juventus is looking fairly bleak. Just a few months on from winning Serie A Player of the Year, the Argentinian forward has fallen out of favour with new manager Andrea Pirlo, making just seven starts in all competitions this term. The former Palermo man has reportedly been offered to each of the Premier League’s ‘big six’.

Bernardeschi is similarly out of favour at the Bianconeri. The Italian winger has made just three starts this season, while appearing ten times as a substitute. Manager Pirlo has tended to prefer the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski on the wing spots this season.

It is unclear where either would fit in at Manchester United, especially given their attacking quality. However, the right-wing spot seems to be the position with the least competition.