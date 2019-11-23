Jose Mourinho reveals what he told Dele Alli in Tottenham training

Tottenham Hotspur new manager Jose Mourinho needs to fix a lot of things to get the north London club back on track.
Apart from winning games and building the confidence back in the side, the former Chelsea boss also needs to get the best out of some of his under-performing players.
One of those is Dele Alli.
The 23-year-old is one of the key players for Tottenham, but he struggled with his form in the last 18 months or so. The England international has struggled with his fitness, and his gradual decline in form has been really alarming.
Mourinho has said in the press conference that he has already spoken with Alli on the training pitches.
“I have already spoken with him and I asked him if he was Dele or Dele’s brother,” he said as quoted by Football London.
“He told me he was Dele. ‘Okay,’ I said. ‘Play like Dele’.
“I think he is potentially a fantastic player. Now I have to create a tactical situation he is happy with, give him the right dynamics and prepare him physically well because he has had important injuries and he is not on the top of his form.
“I cannot expect him to play on Saturday – if he plays – and go there and be man of the match, but he needs to go through a process that will bring the real Dele back because the real Dele is the one who in the last few years has impressed us all.”
Alli, who is on £100k-per-week wages at Spurs, has only started in four Premier League games this season. He has scored two goals so far, and has hinted of returning to some kind of form before the international break.
Spurs find themselves in an uncomfortable position in the Premier League, lying 14th in the table with only 14 points on board. They are up against West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.