Jordan Henderson reacts to Liverpool win over Sheffield United

Liverpool got back to winning ways after their Merseyside derby defeat against Everton last week.

The Reds ran out comfortable winners over Sheffield United and captain Jordan Henderson has shared his reaction to the win on Twitter.





Great away win. Well done lads. 💪🏻 https://t.co/HuCmgpZTQJ — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) February 28, 2021

The England international is currently sidelined for a few weeks with a groin injury he picked up against the Toffees.

The Reds had lost four of their last five matches in all competitions coming into tonight’s contest and they will be relieved to have picked up all three points against Chris Wilder’s side.

Liverpool are now back within touching distance of the top four and they will be hoping to close the gap with West Ham United in the coming weeks.

The Reds take on Chelsea in their next Premier League game and the win tonight will certainly give them some much-needed confidence boost heading into the crunch clash against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The Blues have improved immensely since the arrival of the German manager and this will be a tough outing for Liverpool.

Klopp’s men have been quite poor at Anfield in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see if they can overcome there are difficulties to secure a vital win over the London side.

