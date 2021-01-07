‘It wouldn’t be a short-term solution’: Liverpool boss won’t panic buy

Jurgen Klopp says that he is not interested in a ‘short-term solution’ to Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis.

The Reds are currently without a fit senior centre-back following injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.





The club has been linked with a plethora of defenders over the past few weeks including Ozan Kabak, David Alaba, Sergio Ramos and Sven Botman.

However, in his press conference ahead of the FA Cup third round tie at Aston Villa, the Liverpool boss said that it was unlikely he would sign someone during the January transfer window.

“I cannot say definitely we will not bring one in, it’s just not likely because of the situation in the world,” said Klopp.

“We should not forget that the situation is a tough one for all people and for football clubs as well.

“There might be some clubs with absolutely no financial problems, but this club is always very responsible with the things we do.

“If the world would have been in a normal place and the club was in the best possible situation, with three senior centre-halves plus Fabinho and (Naby) Keita all injured, is that a situation where usually we would do something? Yes, definitely.

“But, we are not in that situation so I don’t know if something will happen or not. Maybe you could do something, but it wouldn’t be a short-term solution. That’s not right because it doesn’t help really.

“We have to deal with the situation, as we have done so far, and get through this. It’s not the best moment for the whole planet, so why should it be for a football club?”

Klopp also confirmed that there had been no movement on Georgino Wijnaldum’s contract, with the midfielder still stalling over a decision on his future.