Premier League manager Pep Guardiola has broken his silence on Manchester City’s inclusion in the proposed European Super League.

It was announced on Sunday that Manchester City would be one of the founding members of the European Super League, which has been met with plenty of resistance.

Manchester City fans protested against the move on Monday, placing banners outside the Etihad.

Now, Pep Guardiola has commented on the plans for his team to join the Super League.

“It is not sport when the relation between effort and success, between effort and reward, doesn’t exist,” Guardiola explained, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“It is not a sport if success is guaranteed or if it doesn’t matter when you lose. I have said many times I want the best competition, as strong as possible, especially the Premier League, and not just one team fight, fight, fight and arrives at the top but cannot be qualified, because it is just for a few clubs.

“These teams have been selected, I don’t know the reason why is going to play this competition in the future.

“It is not a sport where success is already guaranteed or it doesn’t matter where you lose. I said many times, I want the best competition.

“I don’t know if the statement will change and four or five teams will be able to go up.”

SL View – Could this change Manchester City’s mind?

While this may not come as a big surprise for Manchester City, Pep’s comments will come as a blow.

Guardiola is considered City’s most successful manager, and the club will be looking to keep him at the Etihad for as long as possible.

Though, his opposition of the European Super League could sow doubts in the manager’s mind about his future.

That, in turn, could give Manchester City second thoughts about their position in the European Super League.

While it’s hard to say whether these comments will have any effect, they will certainly not benefit Manchester City’s case.

