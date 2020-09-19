Richard Keys comments on Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool transfer spending

Well-known sports presenter Richard Keys has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool’s recent transfer activity.

Keys, formerly of Sky Sports and who now works as a presenter for beINSPORTS, has suggested that Tottenham should not be spending big money on Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.





The presenter has also stated that he finds Liverpool’s spending in the summer transfer window “confusing”.

With Spurs £175m in debt to the Govt – & in big trouble paying for their £1billion stadium – is it right they they’re spending money on Gareth Bale? We’ll discuss today on #beINSPORTS. It’s great to have him back in our lge but I find their spending – & Liverpool’s – confusing. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) September 19, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur situation

According to The Times, Tottenham are on the verge of signing winger Bale on loan from Madrid.

The report has claimed that it will cost Spurs £20 million in total to bring the Wales international back to the club on a loan deal.

According to Goal.com, it cost £1billion for Tottenham to build their new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Guardian reported in June that Spurs took a loan of £175 million from the Bank of England amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool situation

Liverpool have signed central midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for an initial transfer fee of £20 million, according to BBC Sport.

The Reds had secured the services of left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos earlier this summer, and, according to BBC Sport, the Premier League champions have agreed to sign winger Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers for an initial transfer fee of £41 million.