George Caulkin provides latest update on Newcastle United takeover

16 May, 2020 English Premier League, Newcastle United
Mike Ashley

One of the most frustrating aspects of the Newcastle United takeover saga is that everyone has been kept in the dark. The Newcastle United fans are hopeful that the deal will eventually go through, but there are obstacles on the way.

With every passing week, we’re getting fresh updates on the takeover saga, but we are yet to receive any concrete information from the reliable journalists. Even the most reliable George Caulkin of The Athletic, has claimed that he’s hopeful because that’s what he has been told by the buying parties.

Mike Ashley being Mike Ashley has been in hermit mode, and has remained tight-lipped throughout the entire episode, so much so that Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has claimed recently that he doesn’t know what’s going on at the club, and is only keeping himself updated from secondary sources.

The global economy has taken a massive hit thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and there have been suggestions that Public Investment Fund (PIF) — Saudi Arabia’s $320-billion sovereign wealth fund – could make an attempt to lower the price. When a fan asked whether Mike Ashley would renegotiate a deal with the potential new owners, Caulkin suggested that that possibility was out of the window.

The reason being, everything is in the final stage. A £300 million deal has been signed already, and a deposit has been paid. The final decision now rests with the Premier League.

Newcastle United fans are hoping for the best but it looks like it will take some time.

