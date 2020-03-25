Gary Neville comments on Leeds United vs Manchester United rivalry

Former England defender turned popular football pundit Gary Neville has suggested that Leeds United’s rivalry with Manchester United is that of a ‘deep hatred’, which is more than the Red Devils’ rivalry with Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Liverpool and Manchester United are the two most successful clubs in England, and they share a long-standing rivalry. However, according to Neville, there was a ‘real nastiness’ in the rivalry between Leeds and Manchester United.
The Sky Sports pundit has claimed that the two clubs shared a brutal rivalry when Leeds were in the Premier League. The clashes between the two sides were more intense than it was with Liverpool.
Leeds used to be one of the best teams in the country when they were in the Premier League, and sometimes the atmosphere in the stadium became very toxic.
Neville admitted that Elland Road was always a tough place to go in the league. He feels that with Liverpool, there’s a bit of respect, but with Leeds, it was that of vitriol.
“When we went to play at Leeds, it was brutal,” Neville told Sky Sports (h/t The Express). “Probably more brutal than Liverpool in some ways.
“The rivalry between Liverpool and United is huge, but the Leeds-Manchester United rivalry is almost like a deep hatred.
“There’s a little bit of respect between Liverpool and Manchester.
“But with Leeds, it just felt like there was a real nastiness – like they would come on the pitch if they could, it was that type of feeling.”
Leeds are top of the Championship table, one point above West Bromwich Albion, and are one of the favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, football in the UK has been postponed, and it remains to be seen how the season pans out.