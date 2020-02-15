Blog Competitions English Premier League Gary Lineker reacts to Manchester City’s ban from European club competitions

Gary Lineker reacts to Manchester City’s ban from European club competitions

15 February, 2020 English Premier League, Manchester City

Manchester City have been handed a devastating blow after UEFA confirmed that the Premier League champions have been banned from European club competitions for the next two seasons.

The decision has been made by UEFA after Manchester City were found to have committed “serious breaches” of Uefa’s club licensing and financial fair play regulations. City have also been fined 30m euros (£25m).

Former great England striker turned popular football pundit Gary Lineker has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the news broke out.

The decision is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. When Sky Sports journalist Mark Austin claimed City will take that route, Lineker aimed a cheeky dig at the mega-rich club, saying “Not sure they can afford the legal fees.”

Many football fans have responded to Lineker’s tweet quickly. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Manchester City have quickly issued a statement, stating they are “disappointed but not surprised” by the “prejudicial” decision from UEFA.

It has also been reported that City could also face a Premier League points deduction because the league’s FFP rules are similar.

City have been drawn to face Real Madrid in the last 16 of this season’s Champions League.

This is massive news. It seems like City knew that they could face the charge, but probably they didn’t anticipate the severity of the ban.

The club is adamant that they will fight the decision and that an independent judiciary will clear them.

However, as it stands, City are out of the Champions League for two seasons, and it raises massive doubt on the futures of Pep and other star players.

