Blog Competitions English Premier League Gary Lineker raves about Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury

Gary Lineker raves about Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury

2 January, 2020 English Premier League, Leicester, Newcastle United

While there’s no shame in getting beaten by the two best teams in England – Manchester City and Liverpool – Leicester City’s 3-0 win against Newcastle United show their position in the Premier League is no fluke.

Brendan Rodgers’s side ripped the Magpies apart at St James’ Park, and with such dominance that one can’t help but admire the good work the former Celtic boss has done since taking charge of the club.

With 77% of possession and 16 shots attempted, the away side clearly out-played Steve Bruce’s side.

Goals from Ayoze Perez and James Maddison were both superb, but it was Hamza Choudhury’s first goal for the Foxes that brought out a reaction from none other than the club legend Gary Lineker himself who was effusive in his praise for the 22-year-old.

It is indeed a top-drawer from the youngster. It is neither a long-range piledriver nor struck from close range. The placement, the technique and the accuracy to go with it leaves you awestruck.

Leicester may not topple Liverpool in the end, but surely they have captivated the football fans with their eye-catchy style of play. No Jamie Vardy? No problem.

Tony Dorigo reacts to Leeds result vs West Bromwich Albion
Charlie Nicholas warns Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos he could get dropped

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com