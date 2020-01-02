Gary Lineker raves about Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury

While there’s no shame in getting beaten by the two best teams in England – Manchester City and Liverpool – Leicester City’s 3-0 win against Newcastle United show their position in the Premier League is no fluke.
Brendan Rodgers’s side ripped the Magpies apart at St James’ Park, and with such dominance that one can’t help but admire the good work the former Celtic boss has done since taking charge of the club.
With 77% of possession and 16 shots attempted, the away side clearly out-played Steve Bruce’s side.
Goals from Ayoze Perez and James Maddison were both superb, but it was Hamza Choudhury’s first goal for the Foxes that brought out a reaction from none other than the club legend Gary Lineker himself who was effusive in his praise for the 22-year-old.
Exceptional first ever @LCFC goal from another extremely talented young player. Congratulations @HamzaChoudhury1 https://t.co/e9UckCUPhO
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 1, 2020
It is indeed a top-drawer from the youngster. It is neither a long-range piledriver nor struck from close range. The placement, the technique and the accuracy to go with it leaves you awestruck.
Leicester may not topple Liverpool in the end, but surely they have captivated the football fans with their eye-catchy style of play. No Jamie Vardy? No problem.