Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan react to Liverpool’s title win

Liverpool are the new Premier League champions.

The Reds have finally ended their 30-year wait for a top-flight title after Manchester City were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.





Following Liverpool’s 4-0 win against Crystal Palace, the Reds needed one victory to seal the league. However, City’s failure to win against the Blues means Liverpool cannot be caught.

Popular football pundit and former England striker Gary Lineker took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the final whistle.

Congratulations to @LFC. No team has won the Premier League so early in the season. No team has won the Premier League so late in the year. A wonderful achievement by a magnificent team. True champions. Well played. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 25, 2020

Popular Tv presenter Piers Morgan also tweeted this morning:

Congratulations to @LFC.

Great team who play great football & thoroughly deserve to be Premier League champs.

They also have a special manager in Jurgen Klopp – a brilliant, driven, passionate genius. He gave them belief.

Well done, Jurgen. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/pQ9ms6QbTF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 26, 2020

It is Liverpool’s 19th top-flight title and their first since 1989-90.

Klopp, wearing a Liverpool shirt and clearly emotional, told Sky Sports: “I have no words, it’s unbelievable.

“It’s much more than I ever thought would be possible, becoming champion with this club is absolutely incredible.

“I haven’t waited 30 years, I have been here for four-and-a-half years, but it is quite an achievement, especially with the three-month break because nobody knew if we could go on.

“I know it is difficult for people in this moment but we could not hold back. We will enjoy this with our supporters when we can.”

The football in the UK was suspended for three months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Liverpool supporters endured an anxious wait to see how the season would unfold, as there were fears that the season could be declared null and void.

It has been a record-breaking season for Liverpool. The Reds can still break City’s 100-point total for a season, with seven games remaining.

Klopp’s side have amassed 86 points already, with a record of 28 victories, two draws and a single defeat from their 31 games.