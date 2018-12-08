Gary Lineker and Michael Owen react to Mohamed Salah’s display for Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table after earning a comfortable victory against Bournemouth at the Vitality stadium on Saturday.
The Reds dismantled their opponent 4-0 on the day with Mohamed Salah running the show in the attacking front.
The 26-year-old scored a hat-trick while Steve Cook scored an own goal to earn Liverpool all three points.
After the match, BBC pundit Gary Lineker has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He praised Salah for his brilliant hat-trick, and feels there could be a proper title race this season.
The one season wonder scores a beauty. Great stuff from @MoSalah
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 8, 2018
A hat-trick for @MoSalah as @LFC romp home. I reckon we’re going to have title race this season. 👍🏻
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 8, 2018
Former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen has also taken to Twitter to show his adulation for the Egyptian winger. He wrote:
Some people saying he’s not in good form? @MoSalah is taking the p***.
— michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 8, 2018
Liverpool took the early lead in the 25th minute when Salah scored from close range after Begovic saved a long range effort from Roberto Firmino. It was discovered, however, that he was in an offside position.
His second goal was pure class. It was a composed finish after driving at the Bournemouth defence. In the 77th minute, he completed his hat-trick after rounding Begovic and poking the ball past Nathan Ake on the line.
Liverpool enjoyed 60% of possession and registered 10 shots during the match, according to BBC Sport.