Garth Crooks raves about Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles

Garth Crooks has showered praise on Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles.
The BBC Sports pundit has included him in his ‘Premier League team of the week’ column after Lascelles produced a solid performance for Newcastle United.
The Magpies skipper scored the opening goal with a powerful near-post header from Federico Fernandez’s cross in the 37th minute.
However, Wolves fought back to secure a point, thanks to Jonny, who volleyed home from six yards after goalkeeper Martin Dubravka had fumbled Matt Doherty’s cross into his path.
Newcastle ended the game with 10 men after Sean Longstaff was sent off late on for a high challenge on Ruben Neves.
Crooks has praised Lascelles’ leadership qualities, saying he has been ‘quite brilliant’ in that department, both on and off the pitch.
“Leadership has been the key both on and off the pitch. Jamaal Lascelles has been quite brilliant in that department for Newcastle,” said Crooks to BBC Sport.
“He takes responsibility in defence and is not afraid to attack in the opponent’s box. Wolves, on the other hand, looked the better side in the second half but Newcastle held the fort and with 10 men. Newcastle displayed plenty of bottle.”
Stats
While Newcastle find themselves just above the relegation zone with nine points from 10 games, Lascelles has been quite good for the club.
The 25-year-old has made more clearances (48) than any other Newcastle player in the Premier League this season.
Lascelles made two tackles, one interception, three clearances, and 33 passes with 90.9% accuracy, according to whoscored.com.