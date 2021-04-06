Garth Crooks raves about Liverpool forward Diogo Jota

Popular football pundit Garth Crooks has showered heaps of praise on Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

Crooks has suggested that Jota has made “one hell of an impact for Liverpool” since he joined the Anfield club in the summer transfer window from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding this season for the Reds, and he has been in fantastic form since returning from a long injury lay-off.

He impressed for Portugal during the recent World Cup qualifiers and made a strong impact during Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Jota, who replaced Andy Robertson, scored twice during the game, as Liverpool sealed all three points to move two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Crooks told BBC Sport:

“This player has made one hell of an impact for Liverpool since he arrived at Anfield from Molineux.

“Two goals against Arsenal, having come on for Andy Robertson in a tactical switch by Jurgen Klopp, paid massive dividends.”

SL View

Jota said after the game that Liverpool have a very good chance of making a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Portuguese winger has scored 12 goals in all competitions for the Reds and his three-month absence has hurt Liverpool badly.

He looks in superb touch once again and could play a massive role with Liverpool looking to end the season on a high.

