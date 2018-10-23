Fabianski says Lloris was ‘great’ in Saturday’s defeat

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski says Hugo Lloris was “great” in Saturday’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. An Erik Lamela header was the difference on the day, but Lloris’ second-half heroics also helped Spurs’ cause.
The French international pulled off a number of saves to earn all three points for Spurs, and Fabianski gave credit where credit’s due for the part he played in their win over the weekend.
And while disappointed to lose a close game, Fabianski was full of praise for his opponent, saying to West Ham’s official website: “Hugo Lloris pulled off some great saves in the second half when we really pushed for the equaliser.
“We created some decent chances and we can be quite pleased with the performance and the way we tried to get back into the game, but at the end it wasn’t our day when it came to converting our chances.
“So, fair play to Spurs and Hugo Lloris for their performance. For us, I think we just have to keep pushing and continue to keep working as we did today. We will be rewarded for that in the future.”
Tottenham are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 21 points from nine games, just two points adrift of leaders Manchester City. Their 1-0 victory at the London Stadium saw them move four points clear of sixth-placed Bournemouth.
West Ham haven’t had the best start to the season, however, with Manuel Pellegrini’s side sitting nine points and 14 points adrift of Tottenham in the table. United have lost six of their nine games and are coming off the back of consecutive defeats without scoring.
Fabianski and his side travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Saturday, October 27.
Stats from Transfermarkt.