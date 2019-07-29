How much money West Ham wasted on Samir Nasri for 303 mins of football

Samir Nasri left West Ham United and joined Anderlecht earlier in July, ending a disappointing stint at the London Stadium. West Ham were warned against signing the 32-year-old, but they didn’t heed the advice and ended up wasting a lot of money on a player who produced very little.
Nasri signed a six-month deal with West Ham worth £80k-per-week in December 2018. The French international made only six appearances in all competition, amassing a paltry 303 minutes of playing time. He failed to score a goal during his short-lived spell in the English capital and ended up costing the Hammers more than £2m.
Nasri spent 26 weeks at West Ham before joining Anderlecht and spent more time on the treatment table than he did on the pitch. The midfielder’s last appearance for United was against Huddersfield Town on March 16 and he made the matchday just once in the seven games that followed.
The 32-year-old suffered a calf injury in late-January that kept him out until mid-February and had a reoccurrence of the problem in mid-April until early-May. Nasri was one of many high-earning flops signed by West Ham last season – Carlos Sanchez Jack Wilshere, Lucas Perez – and is unlikely to be remembered.
Stats from Transfermarkt.