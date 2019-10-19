Everton vs West Ham United injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Everton host West Ham United on Saturday aiming to end their miserable run of form in the Premier League.
Four successive defeats have sent the Toffees tumbling into the relegation zone and they will be eager to bounce back this weekend.
Defender Seamus Coleman will miss the game through suspension, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin is a long-term absentee.
Fabian Delph is struggling to be fit for selection as the battles to shake off a hamstring injury, but Cenk Tosun is definitely out with groin injury.
West Ham’s Declan Rice is available after recovering from the illness that ruled him out of England’s win in Bulgaria.
Aaron Cresswell and Robert Snodgrass also return, but Lukasz Fabianski, Michail Antonio and Winston Reid remain on the sidelines.
Everton were defeated 3-1 in the corresponding fixture last term, but haven’t lost consecutive home games against the Hammers in the top-flight since 1930.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Everton: Pickford, Sidibe, Keane, Mina, Digne, Gomes, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Kean.
West Ham: Roberto, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Anderson, Haller.