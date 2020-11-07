Everton vs Manchester United Predicted Line-ups, TV Channel, Live Stream

Everton vs Manchester United

Premier League 2020/21

07 November, 12:30 pm BST

Tv info: The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1

Goodison Park, Liverpool

Following back to back defeats, Everton will be looking to bounce back and return to winning ways when they take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, and you can watch this game and other Premier League games live online.





Everton haven’t won a single game since the international break in October, and they have gone off the boil. The Toffees lost to Southampton and Newcastle in their previous two games, with the absence of key players such as James Rodriguez, Richarlison and Lucas Digne having hurt them badly.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have picked up only seven points from their opening six games, and they are struggling for form and consistency.

The Red Devils are heading into this match on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League, and as a result, the focus has once again shifted to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job security.

The pressure is mounting on the United boss, with various media publications even reporting that Solskjaer may fail to keep his job if United suffer defeat against Everton today, as it will push the Red Devils to 17th in the league table.

Team News

Everton: Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that James Rodriguez, Mason Holgate and Seamus Coleman are fit and available for selection on Saturday.

Holgate is yet to feature for the Blues this season having suffered a toe injury, but he has now returned to full fitness. Lucas Digne is available again after completing a one-match suspension, but Richarlison is still serving his ban.

Manchester United: Summer signing Alex Telles has returned to training after he maintained self-isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Anthony Martial is available again following his domestic suspension, but Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are both sidelined due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Everton predicted line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne; Doucoure, Alan, Gomes; Rodriguez, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin.

Manchester United predicted line-up: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial

Key Stats

Everton are undefeated in 14 of their last 15 home games in the Premier League.

Manchester United have won their last 6 away games in the Premier League.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Manchester United.