Eric Bailly signs a new long-term contract with Manchester United

Eric Bailly has ended speculation regarding his future by putting pen-to-paper on a fresh three-year contract with the option for another 12 months.

The centre-back has been with the Red Devils since 2016 but has made just 100 appearances in all competitions due to multiple injury setbacks.

It was recently claimed that Bailly could refuse a new deal with the Red Devils as he does not want to act as the back-up to Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

However, this has been proved false, with the club confirming that he has signed a new contract until June 2024, which can be extended for another year.

Here are a few reactions on Twitter from United fans.

I love Bailly but we should've sold him — Vats🔰 (@UtdVats) April 26, 2021

I really like Bailly when he's fit & available, but that's the part that will tell whether this was a good decision or not. Time will tell how long he can stay fit. — Jack (@UtdJackkkk) April 26, 2021

No centreback in the summer then, happy for Bailly tough. #GetOutGlazers — Dyl (@UtdDyl) April 26, 2021

Coming closer towards his prime right now, one of the best cbs in the league when fully fit — Lew (@UtdLew) April 26, 2021

There goes our CB signing btw — . (@UtdJay2) April 26, 2021

Sportslens view:

Bailly’s future was speculated earlier this year with suggestions that he may leave the club in the search for regular playing time.

The new deal suggests that he has been offered assurances of competing for the central defensive role, particularly in the league.

United have a win percentage of 64.5 when Bailly has featured for them in the league. He will be hoping to reclaim a starting spot.

Meanwhile, it is unsurprising that some United fans are not pleased with the renewal, given it could end the club’s search for a new centre-back.

It is doubtful that the 27-year-old will have signed a new contract with the Red Devils only to drop down the pecking order next season.

Bailly recently returned to the squad after recovering from coronavirus. He could feature in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final tie against Roma on Thursday.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Manchester United interested in signing this Serie A striker.