Eric Bailly signs a new long-term contract with Manchester United

By
Sri Aswin
-

Eric Bailly has ended speculation regarding his future by putting pen-to-paper on a fresh three-year contract with the option for another 12 months.

The centre-back has been with the Red Devils since 2016 but has made just 100 appearances in all competitions due to multiple injury setbacks.

It was recently claimed that Bailly could refuse a new deal with the Red Devils as he does not want to act as the back-up to Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

However, this has been proved false, with the club confirming that he has signed a new contract until June 2024, which can be extended for another year.

Here are a few reactions on Twitter from United fans.

Sportslens view:

Bailly’s future was speculated earlier this year with suggestions that he may leave the club in the search for regular playing time.

The new deal suggests that he has been offered assurances of competing for the central defensive role, particularly in the league.

United have a win percentage of 64.5 when Bailly has featured for them in the league. He will be hoping to reclaim a starting spot.

Meanwhile, it is unsurprising that some United fans are not pleased with the renewal, given it could end the club’s search for a new centre-back.

It is doubtful that the 27-year-old will have signed a new contract with the Red Devils only to drop down the pecking order next season.

Bailly recently returned to the squad after recovering from coronavirus. He could feature in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final tie against Roma on Thursday.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Manchester United interested in signing this Serie A striker.