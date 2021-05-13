Edinson Cavani explains how close he came to leaving Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has opened up on his decision to stay at Manchester United, with reports suggesting he could have left for Boca Juniors.

The Uruguayan striker has impressed at Old Trafford since joining on a free transfer in 2020, scoring 15 goals across all competitions.





Five of Cavani’s goals have come in United’s impressive Europa League campaign, with the Red Devils set to face off against Villarreal in the final.

However, the forward almost left United in the upcoming transfer window.

Reports linked Cavani with a return to South America before it was confirmed last week that the forward had signed a new deal at United.

Cavani has now revealed that the possibility of joining Boca Juniors was real, but he chose to stay at Old Trafford.

“The possibility I was going to sign for them [Boca Juniors] was real. But I was always clear,” Cavani explained to Uruguayan radio show ‘2 de Punta’, as cited by the Manchester Evening News.

“What has been said and printed is half true, half lies. Sometimes it’s like that. But the chance was real.

“Has the door with Boca been left open? I haven’t closed it. You’d need to ask Boca if the door is open. But today the reality is what it is, I’m at Manchester United and I’m fully focused.

“There are moments when you need to be near your roots and your loved ones. There’s not a year goes by when I don’t think about it.

“But the decision is a mixture of things, the affection of the people, the attitude of the club with me and my family, my teammates asking me to stay, the manager.”

SL View – Should Manchester United start preparing for a potential Cavani exit next summer?

Despite Cavani’s decision to stay at United for another year, the player certainly did not close the door on a return to South America following the conclusion of his one-year extension.

As a result, you could assume that is when he will decide to leave United.

While Cavani’s new deal means the club can focus their transfer funds in other areas of the pitch this summer, next year will be a different story.

The club should start planning for that inevitability, with several signings in that position failing to make the cut in recent years.

If Erling Braut Haaland remains at Borussia Dortmund for another season, the Norwegian could be a perfect option for United.

Read Also: How Manchester United fans reacted to Edinson Cavani’s one-year extension.