How Manchester United fans reacted to Edinson Cavani’s one-year extension

Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani has reportedly signed a one-year extension at the club, with rumours suggesting the Uruguayan could leave this summer.

Cavani joined Manchester United last summer on a free transfer and has been a revelation at Old Trafford.





The forward has scored 15 goals across all competitions this season and has particularly impressed in the Europa League, scoring five and assisting three in his last four games.

Despite his impressive performances, Cavani has been linked with a return to South America with Boca Juniors.

That had cast doubt over his Manchester United future, but it has now been reported that Cavani will remain at Old Trafford for another season.

Various news outlets confirmed on Monday afternoon that Cavani has signed a new deal, with the club set to announce the deal in the coming hours.

Manchester United are set to face Leicester City on Tuesday and Cavani will no doubt be looking to celebrate his new deal with a goal.

Fan reactions

❤️ Edinson Cavani is here to stay! This was such an important move for the club in many ways. His recent form has been brilliant and I hope to see more of this next season. He will continue to guide the younger players too with that experience. Now on to transfers..💪🏾#MUFC pic.twitter.com/CfUmw1FFUh — Ty Sports🎙 (@TyroneMc__) May 10, 2021

I absolutely love Cavani. pic.twitter.com/mpxqdtSUrS — Ste Howson (@MrStephenHowson) May 10, 2021

Cavani will play in front of an Old Trafford crowd 😍 — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 10, 2021

Good to see this morning…. we're keeping our successful #7… 💥#Cavani — Andrea (@aan8103) May 10, 2021

We are tearing the @premierleague come next season pic.twitter.com/fQyTvjarlU — EMPEROR 👑 🦁 (@IkennaSalvator) May 10, 2021

Cavani in front of Sancho, Bruno, Pogba, Rashford and the fans at Old Trafford. It will be scary but not for us pic.twitter.com/g7T7dpXFRp — Ivailo 🔴 (@kentavuraa) May 10, 2021

Edinson Cavani has signed an extension niceeee!! 🏹🏹🏹 — Jamie (@jamieh_31) May 10, 2021

Another season of cavani ball 😎😎😎😎😎😎 — Dewsy 👹 (@_SamDews) May 10, 2021

I'm ngl the link up between Bruno Pogba and Cavani has been so slick I felt like we were champions already — Noname (@sportingdisgust) May 10, 2021

Cavani breaking the number 7 curse and now it won't affect Sancho's performance. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/IRbLukTD9l — Nokhaiz Ashfaq (@naizy_rdgx) May 10, 2021

SL View – Big boost for Manchester United ahead of summer transfer window

This decision will have big implications for Manchester United’s summer transfer business.

Should Cavani have decided to leave United, the Red Devils would have had a decision to make on signing a new forward.

Erling Haaland had been linked with a move to Old Trafford as a result, with a few other names mentioned.

However, with Cavani signing a new deal, Manchester United will now be able to focus their funds on positions that may need it more.

Central defence is a position that could do with some improvement, while a new midfielder would also help United round out their squad.

