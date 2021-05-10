How Manchester United fans reacted to Edinson Cavani’s one-year extension

Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani has reportedly signed a one-year extension at the club, with rumours suggesting the Uruguayan could leave this summer.

Cavani joined Manchester United last summer on a free transfer and has been a revelation at Old Trafford.


The forward has scored 15 goals across all competitions this season and has particularly impressed in the Europa League, scoring five and assisting three in his last four games.

Despite his impressive performances, Cavani has been linked with a return to South America with Boca Juniors. 

That had cast doubt over his Manchester United future, but it has now been reported that Cavani will remain at Old Trafford for another season.

Various news outlets confirmed on Monday afternoon that Cavani has signed a new deal, with the club set to announce the deal in the coming hours.

Manchester United are set to face Leicester City on Tuesday and Cavani will no doubt be looking to celebrate his new deal with a goal.

Fan reactions

SL View – Big boost for Manchester United ahead of summer transfer window

This decision will have big implications for Manchester United’s summer transfer business.

Should Cavani have decided to leave United, the Red Devils would have had a decision to make on signing a new forward.

Erling Haaland had been linked with a move to Old Trafford as a result, with a few other names mentioned.

However, with Cavani signing a new deal, Manchester United will now be able to focus their funds on positions that may need it more.

Central defence is a position that could do with some improvement, while a new midfielder would also help United round out their squad.

 

