Declan Rice raves about Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has showered praise on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, describing him as a ‘silky’ player.

Ndombele, signed by former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino for a reported fee of £53.8 million, struggled in his debut season last term.





He was linked with a move away from the north London club during the summer, with reports even claiming that he has fallen out of favour of manager Jose Mourinho.

However, the Frenchman has turned himself around and he is in scintillating form at the moment. He has established himself as a key player under Mourinho and produced a virtuoso performance in Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.

Ndombele was superb during the game. He bossed the midfield with his boisterous energy and clever passing and scored a spectacular third goal which Mourinho hailed as work of a genius.

Rice, the West Ham midfielder, has claimed that he always knew Ndombele would be a success when he was playing for Lyon. The midfielder has claimed that Spurs players on England duty are always praising about him.

“Ndombele, when I watched him at Lyon I said this guy he will kill the Premier League,” said Rice on Instagram.

“It has taken him a year to adapt for whatever season but he’s so silky, he’s so good and all the Spurs boys in England say he’s unbelievable as well.”

SL View

Rice is absolutely spot on here. Ndombele is a class player, and he looks so comfortable with the ball on his feet.

Recently, Joe Rodon has said that Ndombele always does spectacular things in training and no doubt that there’s more to come from him.

He has made 16 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring three goals and providing an assist so far.