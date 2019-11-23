Blog Competitions English Premier League Confirmed: West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur line-ups

Confirmed: West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur line-ups

23 November, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, West Ham

Premier League is back after the international break, and West Ham will take on Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Both the sides are struggling in the Premier League, and that is why it is a crucial game for the two London clubs. Apart from that there’s one major shift happened during the international break – Spurs have just appointed a new manager!

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked after five and a half years stay at the north London club, and in his place, two-times Champions League winner Jose Mourinho has taken the managerial hot-seat.

West Ham are heading into the game on the back of a disastrous run in the Premier League. They have gone six league matches without a win, losing four and drawing two.

Spurs aren’t in a favourable position either. Tottenham are winless in five league matches and are without a victory in 12 away league games dating back to January.

West Ham confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham confirmed line-ups:

Joseba Beitia Exclusive: Mohun Bagan will try to win the I-League
Frank Lampard reaffirms confidence on “fair” new fine system at Chelsea

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com