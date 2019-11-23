Confirmed: West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur line-ups

Premier League is back after the international break, and West Ham will take on Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Both the sides are struggling in the Premier League, and that is why it is a crucial game for the two London clubs. Apart from that there’s one major shift happened during the international break – Spurs have just appointed a new manager!
Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked after five and a half years stay at the north London club, and in his place, two-times Champions League winner Jose Mourinho has taken the managerial hot-seat.
West Ham are heading into the game on the back of a disastrous run in the Premier League. They have gone six league matches without a win, losing four and drawing two.
Spurs aren’t in a favourable position either. Tottenham are winless in five league matches and are without a victory in 12 away league games dating back to January.
West Ham confirmed line-ups:
Our team to take on Spurs ⚒
— West Ham United (@WestHam) November 23, 2019
Tottenham confirmed line-ups:
Jose has named his first starting XI!
Jose has named his first starting XI!

📋 Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Dele, Lucas, Son, Kane (C)
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 23, 2019